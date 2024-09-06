Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 28,308 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,308 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Source Capital worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.