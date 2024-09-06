Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 263,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,877. The company has a market cap of $918.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 57,193.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.