Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$320.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.5 million. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Separately, Williams Trading upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

