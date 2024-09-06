Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$320.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.5 million. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Williams Trading upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Report on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.