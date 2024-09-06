Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.
Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $44.48.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Williams Trading upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SCVL
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shoe Carnival
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.