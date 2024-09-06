Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,290 ($30.11) to GBX 2,190 ($28.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABF
Associated British Foods Stock Down 8.5 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,512 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($13,047.21). Insiders own 57.88% of the company’s stock.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.