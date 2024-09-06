Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,290 ($30.11) to GBX 2,190 ($28.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,289 ($30.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,472.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,486.76. The firm has a market cap of £16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,476.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,907.50 ($25.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,770.66 ($36.43).

In related news, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,512 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($13,047.21). Insiders own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

