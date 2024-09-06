Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFNC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,128.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $728,952 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2,045.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.