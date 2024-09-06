Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Up 14.3%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 128,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 79,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirona Biochem Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$23.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.15.

About Sirona Biochem

(Get Free Report)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.