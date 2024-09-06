SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Approximately 14,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 612,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

SLF Realisation Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £6.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25.

