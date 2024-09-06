Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Has $1.46 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.1% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $131.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

