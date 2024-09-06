Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $545.53 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.51. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

