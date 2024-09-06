Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares.

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

