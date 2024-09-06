SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Trading Down 0.5%

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. 1,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

