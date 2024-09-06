SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Director Purchases $122,250.00 in Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Martell purchased 75,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SmartRent Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SMRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,073. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $324.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.97.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson downgraded SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Colliers Securities cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,316,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 5,320,147 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartRent by 82.0% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,658,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,856 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 41.6% in the first quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 4,424,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 468,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 403,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

