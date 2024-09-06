Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.116-1.121 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.360-1.390 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.94.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. 815,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.