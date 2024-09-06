SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.43

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 474914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
SMC Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.
SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SMC Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SMC Company Profile
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SMC
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.