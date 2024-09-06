SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.43

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 474914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

SMC Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SMC Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

