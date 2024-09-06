Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 24,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 229,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $255,597.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $52,112.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,143 shares in the company, valued at $530,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $255,597.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,013,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,900. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCO. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.