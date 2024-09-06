Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLNO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

SLNO opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $53.82.

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $316,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 767,239 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,548. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

