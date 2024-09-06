Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
SLNO opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $53.82.
Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics
In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $316,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 767,239 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,548. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
