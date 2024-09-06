Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) is XY Capital Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

XY Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 486.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,106 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 4.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

Sony Group shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

