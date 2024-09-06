Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down to $94.36

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.36, but opened at $92.16. Sony Group shares last traded at $91.21, with a volume of 123,917 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16.

Shares of Sony Group are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,106,000 after buying an additional 341,566 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after buying an additional 2,181,169 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,338,000 after buying an additional 277,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

