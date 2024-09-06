SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 4,399,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 37,701,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at $371,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

