SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Nasim Golzadeh Sells 742 Shares

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $10,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 354 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,984.32.

On Monday, August 19th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 421 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $5,978.20.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. SoundThinking, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

