SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Nasim Golzadeh Sells 742 Shares

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $10,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 354 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,984.32.
  • On Monday, August 19th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 421 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $5,978.20.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. SoundThinking, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.21.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SoundThinking

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.