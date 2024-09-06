Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 360,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 219,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.01 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

