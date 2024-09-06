Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Director Brent O. Hitson Sells 2,000 Shares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) Director Brent O. Hitson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $62,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,041.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $276.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSBK. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

