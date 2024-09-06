SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of SouthState worth $214,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

SSB stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

