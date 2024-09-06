SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 218.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

