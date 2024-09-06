SouthState Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

