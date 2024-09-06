SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 204.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $875.92 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $903.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $846.98 and a 200 day moving average of $811.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.