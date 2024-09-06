SouthState Corp Makes New $114,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after buying an additional 138,859 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 347,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 218,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 171,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

SHYG stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

