SouthState Corp Sells 85 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 49,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

