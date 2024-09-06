SouthState Corp Sells 94 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 468,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.