SouthState Corp Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,670,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 39,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average is $144.93. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

