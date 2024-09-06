SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $513.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.18 and a 12-month high of $522.57. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.