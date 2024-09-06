Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $35.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Melius reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the airline’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

