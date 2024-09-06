SPACE ID Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.76 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. SPACE ID has a market cap of $211.18 million and $8.76 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,705,916 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 680,705,916.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.32336071 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $6,313,818.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

