SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $232.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

