SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,807,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,617,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.