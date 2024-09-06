SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,794,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,281 shares.The stock last traded at $38.01 and had previously closed at $38.01.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

