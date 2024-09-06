SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.33

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 185318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,955,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,704 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after buying an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after buying an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 1,519,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,333 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

