SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.74

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.74 and last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 449739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $772.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 598.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

