Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 4,390.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,185 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Splash Beverage Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.