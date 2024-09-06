Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

SBEV stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.28. Splash Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 4,390.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,185 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

