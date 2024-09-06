Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-787 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.37 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.330 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $7.79 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.