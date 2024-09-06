Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 1,181 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $34,520.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.