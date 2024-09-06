Square Token (SQUA) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Major Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Square Token has a market cap of $77,965.83 and approximately $92.50 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Square Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.03903123 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

