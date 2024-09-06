SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.95

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 4781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
