SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.83

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 21912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
SSE Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.
SSE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23.
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
