Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

