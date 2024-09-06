Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Down to $20.55

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $19.69. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 4,575,073 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,447,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $9,276,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,455,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

