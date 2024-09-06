STASIS EURO (EURS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $137.54 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

