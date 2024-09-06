Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $230.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $735.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.21 and a 200 day moving average of $193.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.