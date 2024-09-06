Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

